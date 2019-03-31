Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:15 AM
Robert "Bob" Miller Obituary
Milwaukee - Of Milwaukee, was reunited with his beloved wife Charlotte "Kitty" on March 29 at the age of 90. Survived by sons Dale (Margaret) and Paul. Loving Grandfather of Steven (Laura), Peter, Kathleen (Michael) and Geoffrey. Great-Grandfather of Lincoln, Daniel, Adalynn and Vincent. Also survived by his brother Clyde (Pete), nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bob retired over 30 years ago from the Chicago Northwestern Railway and enjoyed life with his wife, grandchildren and his many hobbies.

Visitation at the Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield WI 53072, on Saturday, April 6, 10:00-11:15AM. Funeral service at 11:15 AM. Private burial at Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St Anne's Salvatorian Campus are appreciated.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 31, 2019
