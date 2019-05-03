|
Robert N. "Bob" Gill
Oshkosh, WI - Robert N. "Bob" Gill, age 70, of Oshkosh, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on April 30, 2019. Bob was born on March 21, 1949 in Michigan a son of the late Charles and Loraine (Callaway) Gill. Bob married the former Kathleen Schmidt on October 13, 1989 in Oshkosh. He proudly served his country in the US Army in Vietnam and later in the Army National Guard and had taken part in an Old Glory Honor Flight. Bob had worked for Wisconsin Automated and then worked for Oshkosh City Cab until retirement. He greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing and time spent with his family especially at the Lake of The Woods Campsite trailer. Bob also enjoyed time spent having coffee in the morning with the guys at Bob's Trail End.
He is survived by and his memory will be cherished by his wife of 29 years, Kathleen; four daughters, Leighanne (Ian Hanley) Gill of Appleton, Andrea (Harold) Roberts, Kasey Gill and Jody Kemp, all of Oshkosh; two sisters, Sally (John) Breaker of Menasha and Sue (Leon) Engler of Green Bay; six grandchildren, Alesha Gill, Colin Kemp, Reianne Roberts, Abigail Roberts, Jeremy Fink and Ethan Kemp. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Robert will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 7 pm in the Fiss and Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive with Deacon Pat Gelhar officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Park. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 4 pm until the time of service. In lieu of floral expressions, a memorial fund is being established. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Virani and Dar of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center and Aurora Hospice for their compassionate care.
