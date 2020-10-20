1/
Robert O'Brien
1968 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert O'Brien

Oshkosh - Robert O'Brien passed away on Friday October 16, 2020. He was born to Jerry and Peggy O'Brien in Brooklyn, New York on August 6, 1968.

Robert loved the outdoors, he often went fishing, and camping and even went mudding. He also enjoyed painting and drawing mosaics. Robert worked as a Firefighter for the city Fire Department, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He is survived by his daughter, Mackenzie O'Brien; son, Preston Lyon; and siblings, Sean, Peggy, Hope, Kelly, Jerry, Jen, Rick, Marie, and Kerri.

Preceding Robert in death is his sister, Barb.

A celebration of life will be held at His Church World Outreach at a later date.








Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
