Robert "Bob" P. Graffen
Collinsville, IL. - Robert "Bob" P. Graffen, of Collinsville, IL passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 following a courageous battle of cancer, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born February 27, 1963 in Oshkosh, WI to Harry and Elnora (Nimmer) Graffen. On April 10, 1999, Bob was united in marriage to Angela McCarragher in Gatlinburg, TN.
Surviving are his wife, his two sons, Matthew Robert Graffen of Fishers, IN and Zachary Michael Graffen of Collinsville, IL; siblings, Ellen (maiden, Walter) Ganschaw of Kenosha, WI, Howard (Carolyn) Walter of Wytheville, VA, and Walter (Kristen) Graffen of Kenosha, WI; and his beloved nieces and nephews, Chase McCarragher, Devin McCarragher, Kate Graffen, Alexia Darnell, McKayla Dusseau, Kaiden Dusseau, Dylan Phegley and Dalton Phegley.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Carol Graffen, brother-in-law David Ganschaw, and sister-in-law Angela McCarragher.
Bob graduated from Oshkosh North High School in 1981. Afterwards he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he proudly served for 23 years as an Aeromedical Evacuation Technician. He was currently employed as a carrier with the United States Postal Service in Collinsville, IL.
An avid outdoorsman, Bob loved hunting, fishing and jeeps. He was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan. Above all else, Bob loved and cherished his family dearly. He will be missed by all who have had the pleasure of knowing him.
In lieu of Flowers and Memorial donations can be made to The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh, or the . Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com.
Visitation will be held at St. John Evangelical UCC from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Memorial service will be held directly following at 4pm.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 31, 2019