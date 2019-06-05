|
|
Robert Paffenroth
Oshkosh - Robert "Bob" Henry Paffenroth, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away June 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Beverely (Tesch) Paffenroth; children, Stacy (Patrick) Allen, Wade (Joy) Paffenroth; three granddaughters, Regan Allen, Molly and Gabrielle Paffenroth; sister-in-law, Sally Buck; brother-in-law, James Lett; as well as nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Henry and Dorothy (Warner) Paffenroth; sister, Judith Lett; and brothers-in-law, Dale Smith and James Buck.
Per Bob's wishes there will be no funeral. The family would like to thank Dr. Phyllis Lee for providing compassionate care over the past decade. Bob took great joy in his granddaughters and children in general, and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that those wishing to remember him make a donation in his name to the children's .
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 5, 2019