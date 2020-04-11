|
|
Robert Peterson
Oshkosh - Robert Gustav Peterson, age 81, of Oshkosh passed away on Wednesday evening April 8, 2020 at his residence with his best friend Roger at his side. Bob was born in Madison, WI on February 8, 1939 the son of Gustav and Mary (Dialler) Peterson. After graduating high school he served his Country in the U.S. Army being stationed in Germany as a Confidential Courier. When he returned Bob met the love of his life Mary Goyke where they were married on June 27, 1970. Bob was employed as a Chemist for 30 years at American Can Company, Neenah up until his retirement 1998. He was a faithful member of First English Lutheran Church in Oshkosh where he gave to the parish until the end. Bob and Mary loved their many Golden Retrievers where Misty being his last. She kept Bob company after Mary's passing. Bob loved the outdoors, making home made wine, going out to the Roxy with his close friends and neighbors Roger and Kim, where he would kid and joke with the employees there. He loved talking with his nephews for hours on the phone and loved when they would visit with him few times a year. Bob will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his two nephews, Jamie and Dan "Moke" Peterson both of Florida. His good friends, Roger and Kim Delfosse, Joyce Roth and his Retriever Misty.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary on December 31, 2016, one sister and one brother.
Private graveside services will be held at Riverside City Cemetery with the Rev. Tim Greenwald officiating.
A special Thank You to Aurora Hospice for the care and compassion given to Bob in his last days. Special Thank You to Joyce Roth and Dr. Diane at the Animal Hospital for taking in his retriever Misty.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020