Robert Raboin
Norway, MI - Robert Alan Raboin age 68 of Norway, MI, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at his home in Norway, MI.
He was born December 14, 1950 in Norway, the son of the late Alan and Marilyn (Willis) Raboin.
He graduated from Niagara High School in 1969 and continued his education at UW Superior graduating with his bachelor degree in 1976.
Bob married Susan Russ on June 18, 1977 and taught school for 30 years at Coolidge Elementary School in Neenah, Wisconsin, where he was the Wisconsin State Teacher of the Year in 1987.
Bob loved music, singing and playing the guitar, he always enjoyed being with others and sharing his musical talents.
He was a big supporter of his family, especially his sons. He never missed any of their sporting events or things they were involved with.
Bob is survived by his wife of 41 years Susan; his sons Peter Raboin of Oshkosh, WI and Charlie (Samantha) Raboin of Colorado Springs, CO; grandson Nolan Raboin; sister Jeri (Roger) Allen of Niagara, WI; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Jon Raboin.
Family will greet friends on Saturday, May 11 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Ortman Funeral Home 618 Norway Street, Norway, MI 49870
A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Ortman Funeral Home.
Condolences to the family of Bob may be expressed online at www.ortmanfuneralhome.com
Arrangements have been made with the Ortman Funeral Home in Norway, MI
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 9, 2019