Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Father Carr's Place 2B
1062 N. Koeller St.
Oshkosh, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:30 PM
Father Carr's Place 2B
1062 N. Koeller St.
Oshkosh, WI
Robert Ruddick


1974 - 2019
Oshkosh - Robert "Bob" G. Ruddick, age 45, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born in Waukegan, IL on January 14, 1974 the son of Ronald and Linda (Darville) Ruddick. In April 2006 he married Connie Beyer. He graduated from Waukegan High School and went on to graduate from College of Lake County, Grayslake, IL. Robert worked for Oshkosh Corporation for many years. He loved to spend time with his family and was a huge sports fan which included the Bears. He will be remembered for doing anything he was able to for his friends and family.

Robert is survived by his mother, Linda Ruddick (Robert Dugan); daughter, Mariah Beyer; step-children: Brooke Beyer, Jacob Dahse and Samantha Bilek; step-grandchildren: Chloe, Faith, Brayden, Lily and Zoey; brother, Tom (Brenda) Ruddick; former wife, Connie; uncles: Jack Darville and Kevin Abell; nieces; Valarie, Jozy, Alicia and Autumn; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and best friend, Nancy King. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald; grandfather, Carman Ruddick; grandmother, Blanche Ruddick; grandmother, Rema Horst; and grandfather, Bob Darville.

A visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Father Carr's Place 2B, 1062 N. Koeller St., Oshkosh.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 2, 2019
