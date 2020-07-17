Oshkosh - Robert E. Stauffer Jr, age 68 of Oshkosh, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born on March 05, 1952 to the late Robert and Shirley (Wrasse) Stauffer in Oshkosh, WI. Robert married Karen Yell on October 28, 1984 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ.He attended UW Oshkosh where he received a bachelor's degree. He owned and operated School Stationers since 1984. He and his family established Westhaven Golf Club in the year 1968. He was an avid member of the Oshkosh Masonic Lodge #27 F. & A.M. He was also active in the Oshkosh Rotary Southwest.Robert is survived by his wife Karen; daughter, Kristina (Tony) Barzano; son, Jason (Angie) Jaes; grandchildren, Rebecca Jaes, Alex Schoenick, Anthony and Samantha Barzano, Karen Langnes; great-grandchildren, Ava and Alyssa Langnes.Robert was preceded in death by his brother Scott Stauffer.A funeral service will be held at 11am on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 1306 Michigan Street with Rev. Andi Wolff officiating. Visitation will be held at 10am until the time of the service. Masks will be required. Burial will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.