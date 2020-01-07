|
|
Robert Stephen Matz, Jr.
Mercer - On Saturday, January 4, 2020, Robert Stephen Matz, Jr. of Mercer, WI, passed away at age 56. Bob was born on July 5, 1963 in Minocqua, WI to the late Madge and Robert S. Matz, Sr. Bob graduated from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse with a bachelors degree in accounting, going on to receive certification as a CPA. Bob worked as an auditor for the Wisconsin Credit Union League from 1986 - 1991. He then served as Chief Financial Officer at CitizensFirst Credit Union n/k/a Verve, a Credit Union, from 1991-2016. Bob also served on the Town of Oma Board from 2015 - 2019. Bob was an avid sportsman who loved hunting, fishing and trap shooting as well as many other outdoor activities. He had a great sense of humor and loved convincing us to go on his adventures - usually followed by the words "trust me" said with that very special grin he had. He was a very loving husband, an amazing father, brother and dedicated friend. He was the ultimate example of perseverance giving us all the ability to stay strong throughout his journey. Bob is survived by his wife Linda, daughter Tori, son Ethan (Allison), sisters Deb Karow (Phil), Robin Stippich (Bob), Wendy Hunter (Todd), step-mother Mindy Matz, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. A gathering will begin at 12:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Bolger Funeral Home Minocqua Chapel, followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to UW Carbone Cancer Center 600 Highland Ave K4/658 Madison WI 53792-6164
www.bolgerfuneral.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020