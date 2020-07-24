Robert Wolfe



Robert Wolfe, loving husband, great father and proud grandfather passed away peacefully on his 82nd birthday with his wife, Linda, of 53 years and sons, David and Michael, at his side in Mesa, Arizona (formerly of Oshkosh, Wisconsin). He was born on 7/23/1938 to Leo & Frances (Erma) Wolfe in Oshkosh. He is survived by his wife, Linda, his beloved sons & daughters-in-law, David and Shelly Wolfe, of Menomonee Falls, WI and Michael and Sandra Wolfe of Tempe, AZ, 3 treasured granddaughters, Morgan, Mindy and McKenzie Wolfe of Menomonee Falls, WI, and a cherished sister & brother-in-law Suzanne and Ticker Reichenberger, of Oshkosh, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Frances Wolfe, and brother, Donald Wolfe. He had many nieces and nephews that he adored. He enjoyed fishing, deer and turkey hunting, elk hunting trips to Wyoming and Montana, exploring the U.S. in their RV, playing cards, making award winning wine, making jewelry and teaching silversmithing, casino trips, visits from family and friends, memorable family trips to Disneyland, Lake Tahoe, Mexico, San Diego and Branson, socializing with his many friends at his Mesa RV Resort, gardening and woodworking. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Oshkosh Post Office after 25 years of service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests any donations be made to the Hospice of your choice.









