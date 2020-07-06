Robin Larsen

Robin LarsenOshkosh - Robin A. Larsen, age 70, took the hand of Jesus and went home on July 4, 2020. She was born on September 4, 1949, the youngest of fifteen children, to Ken and Winnie Larsen. Her father preceded her in death in 1961. Her mother married Fred Applebee "Pops" in June, 1970. Winnie Applebee died in 2006. Pops died in 2012.She was a member of the American Legion Post #70 Auxiliary Unit where she served as Secretary, Chaplain, District Secretary, Unit President and Poppy Chairman. Her involvement in the American Legion Auxiliary was her way of saying "Thank You" to our Veterans, especially those in our family.Mom was a long-time member of the Waukau United Methodist Church. She was a Sunday School teacher for 48 years, active in the choir and other areas of the church.Mom always said she had no "Steps" or "In-laws," just lots of brothers, sisters and extended family. Mom always said her legacy is in her children and grandchildren.Robin is survived by and will be missed by her children: Kip, Nicki, Melissa and Adam. She loved spending time with her grandchildren: Jareth, Dustin, Taegen, Brianna, Brock and Robbie; a great-granddaughter, Ermine; her brothers and sisters: Rogene Larsen, Vernita Fink, Laurel (Cully) Franz, Dean (June) Larsen, Inert (Lori) Larsen, Fred (Linda) Applebee, Linda Treichel, Kathy Spanbauer, her twin brother, Rex (Daryl Dietz) Larsen, Steve (LeighAnn) Applebee, Chris (Jill) Applebee, Helen Larsen, and Sharon Larsen. She is further survived by brothers: Duane (Gail) Ewald and Charlie Ewald; sisters; Pattie (Don) Cave, Sandi Ewald and Dorothy Ewald; many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mom is also survived by her sister and brother of the hearts: Nancy and Roy Helms and their families.She was preceded in death by six brothers: Kenny, Keith, Larry, Jerry, David and Dick; also brothers: Bob Fink Sr, Dave Campbell, John Spanbauer and Dennis Ewald; and one sister, Diane Campbell.A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Kwiatkowski Funeral Home. CDC guidelines will be observed, including the use of masks. Burial will be in Waukau Cemetery."Remember me with Smiles and Laughter, for that's how I will remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, don't remember me at all."