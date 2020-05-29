Roderick KunzOshkosh - Roderick "Butch" Arthur Kunz, age 88, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, died on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020 at Bethel Home in Oshkosh, of complications with COVID-19.Butch was born June 29, 1931 in Appleton, Wisconsin to Charles and Esther Kunz. He graduated from Appleton High School in 1949 and received a Bachelor of Science in Applied Arts degree in 1959 from University of Wisconsin - Madison. Butch served in the US NAVY as an Airman First Class from 1950-1954 and was a veteran of the Korean War. He served aboard the USS Wasp for nine months and was in Fighter Squadron 172. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Butch enjoyed oil painting, poetry, classical music, reading history books, sail boating, cooking, puzzling, watching old movies, and his pet cats, he also had a great sense of humor. Butch married Dorothy (Pokrandt) Gayhart on April 17, 1982.Butch is survived by his sons, Charles Kunz, William (Trish) Kunz, James (Barbara) Gayhart, and Jon (Jane) Gayhart; grandchildren, Aaron Kunz, Katie Gayhart, Matthew Gayhart, Summit Gayhart, Willow Gayhart; godchild, Cindy Camacho; and two pet cats, Happy and Sailor. He is further survived by sister-in-law Pearl Kunz, and many nieces and nephews.Butch is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Esther Kunz; and brothers, Robert Kunz, Dick Kunz; and sister-in-law, Donna Kunz.Private services have been held.Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 700 W Linwood Ave, Oshkosh, Wisconsin 54901.