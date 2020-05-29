Roderick Kunz
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roderick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roderick Kunz

Oshkosh - Roderick "Butch" Arthur Kunz, age 88, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, died on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020 at Bethel Home in Oshkosh, of complications with COVID-19.

Butch was born June 29, 1931 in Appleton, Wisconsin to Charles and Esther Kunz. He graduated from Appleton High School in 1949 and received a Bachelor of Science in Applied Arts degree in 1959 from University of Wisconsin - Madison. Butch served in the US NAVY as an Airman First Class from 1950-1954 and was a veteran of the Korean War. He served aboard the USS Wasp for nine months and was in Fighter Squadron 172. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Butch enjoyed oil painting, poetry, classical music, reading history books, sail boating, cooking, puzzling, watching old movies, and his pet cats, he also had a great sense of humor. Butch married Dorothy (Pokrandt) Gayhart on April 17, 1982.

Butch is survived by his sons, Charles Kunz, William (Trish) Kunz, James (Barbara) Gayhart, and Jon (Jane) Gayhart; grandchildren, Aaron Kunz, Katie Gayhart, Matthew Gayhart, Summit Gayhart, Willow Gayhart; godchild, Cindy Camacho; and two pet cats, Happy and Sailor. He is further survived by sister-in-law Pearl Kunz, and many nieces and nephews.

Butch is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Esther Kunz; and brothers, Robert Kunz, Dick Kunz; and sister-in-law, Donna Kunz.

Private services have been held.

Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 700 W Linwood Ave, Oshkosh, Wisconsin 54901.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved