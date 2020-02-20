Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
430 W. Griswold St
Ripon, WI
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
430 W. Griswold St
Ripon, WI
Rogene A. Scoville


1940 - 2020
Rogene A. Scoville Obituary
Rogene A. Scoville

Ripon - Rogene Ann Scoville, age 79, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Rogene was born May 14, 1940, in Ripon, WI, the daughter of Edward and Dena (Albright) Splittgerber. She graduated from Ripon High School. In 1959, Rogene married Edward Scoville in Ripon. Throughout her life Rogene worked at the cookie factory as well as Admanco, both in Ripon. She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her husband, Ed Scoville; daughter, Gail Scoville and son, Steve Scoville all of Ripon, WI; three granddaughters, Kelly (Bowen) Voigt of Ripon, WI, Alyssa Scoville of Monterey, CA and Kaitlyn Scoville of Ripon, WI; two great-grandsons, Ryder Schultz and Fynn Voigt both of Ripon, WI and one brother, Myron (Pat) Splittgerber of Leesburg, FL. Rogene was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald Splittgerber.

Visitation for Rogene will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 9 - 11:00 am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 430 W. Griswold St., Ripon, WI 54971.

Funeral Service for Rogene will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11:00 am at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ripon with Reverend Sue Sheffer-Meyer officiating. Interment will follow at Nepeuskun Cemetery in the Town of Nepeuskun. A memorial is being established in her name.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
