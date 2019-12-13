|
Oshkosh - Roger A. Fournier, age 88, passed away on December 12, 2019 at Bella Vista in Oshkosh, WI. He was born to the late Oliver and Elsie (Paquin) on February 11, 1931 in Munising, Michigan. He moved to Naperville, IL where he lived most of his life. He was self employed, owning his own Limousine and Livery service. He also did work in the Sewage and Tollway Departments of IL. He married Linda Weisz on October 2, 1987 and they were together until her passing on June 3, 2015. They moved to Las Vegas in their retirement, where he worked as a crossing guard for his retirement job. He loved traveling with his wife, Linda, and they were avid Packer fans. He was also a proud member of post 2199 and an honorary member of the Turtle Club.
Roger is survived by his four children, Lowell (Marilyn), Lynn (Gregory), Camille, and Diane; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, Roger is preceded in death by all 12 of his siblings.
A private service will be held by the family in Joliet IL with full military honors for he and Linda.
Roger's family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Bella Vista for the compassionate and loving care they provided.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019