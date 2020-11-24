Roger D. BoyeOshkosh - Roger D. Boye, age 89, met his loving Savior on November 17, 2020. Roger was born in Random Lake, WI to the late Philip and Louise (Giese) Boye. Upon graduating from Random Lake High School, he worked for the Milwaukee Road Railroad and was stationed in both MN & WI. After earning his Bachelor degree in history at UWO, he continued his education at Purdue University for industrial engineering. Roger was employed at Oshkosh Truck and Allis-Chalmers among other companies. For a number of years he was the only certified explosive welder in Wisconsin north of Milwaukee. Roger also served on the Oshkosh Common Council in the early 1970's. Studying the Bible was a great pleasure for him. His many other interests included travel, golfing, fishing, gardening, carpentry, and all things NASA. We celebrate the truly remarkable man that he was.Roger is lovingly survived by his daughters, Connie McBrair, Cathy (Gary) Griese, Suzie (Mark) Robinson, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving extended family Todd, Sue, Steve & Mickey Weber. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Bonnie, wives, Emily Diel Boye & Mildred Thode Boye, sisters, Alice (Bill) Coulter, Julaine (Jim) Steuerwald, and brother Roland Boye.Due to covid, there will be a private burial service at Lake View Memorial Park, but we will have a memorial service in 2021. In leu of flowers, please donate to your church or favorite charity in Roger's name. A special thank you to the loving staff at Grancare Nursing & Rehab Center in Fond du Lac.