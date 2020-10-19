Oshkosh - Roger Dale LaPoint, age 78, passed away on October 18, 2020 in his home in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, surrounded by his loved ones. Roger succumbed to recurring non-Hodgkins lymphoma.Roger is survived by his son, Douglas (Pascale) LaPoint and his daughter, Danielle Weber; his grand-daughter, Julie Weber; his brothers, Ronald (Carol), Ralph (Margie), and Ray (Julie) LaPoint; and his companion Sherry Katzenberger. He also leaves behind his loving animal friends, Sam and Adidas. He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Alegra (Soper) LaPoint, his older brothers, Richard (Lori) LaPoint, and Robert (Diane) LaPoint.Roger was born on June 9, 1942 in Oshkosh to parents Russell and Ella (Abel) LaPoint. Roger married Alegra on April 7, 1962 at First English Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. Roger retired in 2006 after 44 years with Georgia Pacific.Roger grew up with sports on his mind. Following in the footsteps of his older brothers, he began playing softball in municipal fast pitch leagues in the city. As an adult, he competed in four world tournaments playing with two of the city's best teams - Oregon Clothing and Tommy's Angels. He was inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame in 1998.Roger's other favorite sport was bowling. He started out by setting pins at the T&O Lanes. He bowled competitively in the city's classic leagues and won a multitude of championships. In 1977, he teamed up with his friend, Bob Leary, to win the state doubles championship. He was a member of the T&O team that placed second in the ABC National tournament held in Tampa Bay, Florida in 1979. He was also a member of the Oshkosh team that won the state bowling championship in 1986. He was inducted into the Oshkosh Bowling Hall of Fame in 1993.Roger was honored to have four extended families: First English Lutheran Church, his spiritual home for his entire life where he was very active; the "Bosom Buddies" cancer support group, for which Roger was captain for many years since his first bout with cancer in 1997; the Winnebagoland Barbershop Chorus, in which Roger was a member since 2006 and where he sang in the Naptime quartet for many events; and the "Ninth Street Association" - his wonderful neighbors who were a tremendous support throughout the years.The family would like to thank Pastor Tim of First English Lutheran Church and the hospice team at Ascension NE Wisconsin Mercy Hospital.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to First English Lutheran Church. In light of COVID-19, a private service will be held.