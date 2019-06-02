|
Roger F. Koch
Oshkosh - Roger F. Koch, age 83, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born in Oshkosh on October 11, 1935 to the late Fred and Cecilia (Koelbl) Koch. On May 13, 1961, he married Phyllis Reichenberger at St. Vincent's Catholic Church.
Roger worked at 7-up, Badger Lumber, and Medalist Universal Division for 36 years. He retired from Wisconsin Automated Machinery Corp.
Roger is survived by his 2 sons; Daniel (Donna) Koch and David (Joan) Koch, 4 grandchildren; Nicole (Brian) Henry, Noelle (Kyle) Spanbauer, Amanda Koch, and Bryce Koch, 3 great grandchildren, 2 brothers-in-law; Jerry (Donna) Reichenberger and Louis (Ellie) Reichenberger, and many nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years; Phyllis, and his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Roger on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 4 pm in St. Jude Parish (St. Vincent Catholic Church) on the corner of Oregon St. and W. South Park Ave with Father Louis Golamari as celebrant. A time of visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 3:00 pm until the time of Mass.
The family would like to thank the staff at Country Villa Assisted Living for their love and support given to "King" Roger.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 2, 2019