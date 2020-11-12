1/1
Roger Harold Gerlach
1945 - 2020
Roger Harold Gerlach

Cedar Park, TX - Roger Harold Gerlach, a resident of Cedar Park, Texas passed away from a heart attack on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the age of 75. He was born on October 5, 1945 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Roger is survived by his loving wife, Diana, of 52 years, three children (Andrea, Samantha and Jordana), one son-in-law (Matthew), one grandchild (Owen), one sister (Cheryl), in-laws (Betty, Walter and John) nieces, nephews, and a host of friends, including his closest companion (Jerry Clarke). He is preceded by his mother and father (Harold John and Lorraine Dorothy Gerlach) and in-laws (George J. and Gertrude Frida Beck).

Roger graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1968 and went on to earn his Master's Degree in Business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. The Gerlach's were residents of Oshkosh for over 40 years. Roger retired from Sadoff & Rudoy Industries after 30 plus years of service. He also worked at Lenox Candle Company for 5 years and invested in several business ventures.

Roger was a board member of the ARC Winnebago County Disability Association.

The Gerlach's were members of the Oshkosh Country Club for over 30 years; Roger was the president of the Club for one year and was an avid golfer. He was also an astute card player, occasional wood craftsman and world traveler. Roger was a strong family man, well-known for his distinctive laugh and love of organizing collectibles.

Although there will be no services due to COVID-19, the family plans to meet privately with loved ones and friends in the future to share memories of Roger. There is a photographic montage along with space for sharing memories at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory (www.gabrielsfuneral.com/obituary/roger-gerlach). Those who wish to send condolences, please make a donation in honor of Roger Gerlach to Art Spark Texas (3710 Cedar St. #7, Austin, Texas, 78705 or (www.artsparktx.org/donate/), which is a nonprofit organization creating artistic enterprises for individuals with disabilities that Jordana has been actively involved with for over a decade, Lucky Lab Rescue and Adoption, (www.luckylabrescue.com/donate) an all-volunteer nonprofit organization from which the family dog, Shayla, was adopted in May of 2019, or to a charity of your choice. The Gerlach and Porter families thank everyone for their sympathy and know Roger will be missed dearly.




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
