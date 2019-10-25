|
|
Roger Hill Sr.
Oshkosh - Roger Hill Sr, age 67, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born July 22, 1952 to Floyd and Bertha (nee Beers) Hill in Missouri.
Roger is survived by his wife, Kim Hill; sons, Roger Hill Jr, and Kris (Jody) Hill; granddaughters, Haley Hill, Jenna Hill, Madeline Hill, and Zoey Hill; brothers, Eugene (Regina) Hill, and Bob (Kil Suk) Hill; sister, Mary Hill; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Floyd and Bertha Hill.
Roger spent 25 years doing his dream job of driving a semitruck over the road. Roger was a man who enjoyed everything about the outdoors, he could often be found landscaping, even when Roger was sick or unwell, he would be out taking care of the yard. He loved to watch wrestling while eating popcorn and above all other things he loved his granddaughters. Roger will be remembered by all those who knew him as a loving and hardworking family man.
The Hill Family would like to Thank the Doctors and Nurses at Aurora Hospital for the amazing care they gave over the years. The Hill Family would like to give a special Thank You to The Heartland Hospice Care Team, Paula, Patricia, Erin, Christine, Pao, Dave, and Kathleen.
Services will be held at Fox Cities Funeral Home, 3026 Jackson Street, Oshkosh, WI on Monday, October 28, with visitation beginning at 10am until the service at 11:30am with full military honors. Roger Hill Sr. was a Proud American Veteran and served in the Vietnam War. Roger's wishes were instead of flowers people to give a donation to .
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019