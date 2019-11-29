|
Oshkosh - Roger Lee Diemel "Snowball" age 71, passed away on Tuesday November 26, 2019, while doing what he loved, deer hunting. Roger was born to the late Glen T. and Mavis J. (Hardel) Diemel in Oshkosh on April 16, 1948. He married Rosemary Jean Tomasko on June 16, 1973; she preceded him in death in 2015.
Roger was a quiet and kind man with a good sense of humor. He and Rose treasured their family, and were at the center of many wonderful celebrations. They loved their yearly anniversary trips in June to Door County, Cedarburg, Red Lobster and Cracker Barrel. Roger loved to spend his free time fishing, playing golf with his buddy Pete and his son-in-law Mike, and hunting on his land with his good friend Jim. He also enjoyed listening to the "Oldies" in his car.
Roger was a member of New Life Community Church where he loved to worship Jesus. He faithfully served as an usher and greeter on Sunday mornings. He truly enjoyed the friendships of the Senior Adult Group in which he belonged to. He and Rose also called Victory Bible in Neenah their beloved church home for several years. Roger honorably served in the United States Air Force earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was employed by Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac, before being hired by the U.S. Postal Service. He worked at the Post Office in Oshkosh for many years, until he retired in 2013.
Roger is survived by his daughters Veronica Berglund and Vicki (Mike) Roeder; and his sister Susan (Mark) Goodacre. He is further survived by his four grandchildren, Nathan (Krisha) Roeder, Jeanine Johnson, Allison Roeder and Alyce (Ryan) Warner; and his great grandchildren Braxton Johnson, and Ezra and Raya Warner.
He is preceded in death by his wife Rosemary, brothers Bill and Dennis Diemel, and his sisters Barb Diemel-Laabs, and Vicki (Diemel) Kolb.
A funeral service for Roger will take place at New Life Community Church (3250 W 9th Ave) on Thursday December 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm with Rev. Mike Marchetta officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Lake View Memorial Park.
