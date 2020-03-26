Services
Roger Michalski Sr.


1934 - 2020
Roger Michalski Sr.

Oshkosh - Roger I. Michalski Sr., born June 9, 1934, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the age of 85. He was married to the late Carol Struthers. Roger served in the U.S. Army and retired from Pathfinder Irrigation, Nebraska in 1999.

Roger is survived by Roger (Morgain) I. Michalski Jr. and eight step-children: Richard Mentzel, Connie Kaufman, Christine Blake, Randal Mentzel, Steven Mentzel, Lisa Hinchey, Mark Mentzel and Michael Mentzel; grandchildren: Leroy, Jason, Clarence, Misty, Michelle, Andrew, Adam, Brooke, Nathan, Justin, Joshua, Randal, Calvin, Joseph, Amanda, Malissa, and April; 13 great grandchildren; and one great, great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; his parents; one brother, Harry; and two sisters: Carol and Joyce.

There will be a private family memorial service.

We will miss you dearly. Hope you and Mom are having fun fishing!

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020
