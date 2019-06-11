|
|
Roger Radloff
Oshkosh - Roger William Radloff, age 83, died peacefully at home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Roger was born on January 16, 1936, in Oshkosh, the son of Art and Edna Radloff. He was baptized, confirmed, and married at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church on Hwy K in rural Oshkosh. Roger graduated from Omro High School in 1953. He proudly served his country as an Army Motor Sergeant in the Korean Conflict. On July 20, 1957, he married Shirley M. Wood. She preceded him in death on September 23, 2001. He married Eileen (Yost) on September 27, 2003. She preceded him in death on January 1, 2009.
Roger was a hard-working dairy farmer and proud father of eight children. He enjoyed being a seed sales representative for Pioneer and DeKalb. He was honored to serve the Town of Utica as a volunteer fireman for 40 years, as well as a Supervisor on the town board. Roger was an active member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving numerous years as a secretary and councilman. He was known as an excellent polka and waltz dancer. An avid snowmobiler, belonging to Sno-scats and Springbrook snowmobile clubs, he loved snowmobiling locally and "up north". He often participated in the Winnebago County Fair tractor pulls, winning several trophies with his trusted John Deere tractors.
Surviving are his children: Marjorie (Jerry) Sitter, Connie Hay, Kathy (Charles) Paschke, Charles (Christine) Radloff, Joan Jones (Scott), Grace (Tim) Oliver, Alice (Donald) Himmler, Edith (Gary) McGurgan and #9. Roger was also loved by his many grandchildren: Gregory Sitter, Kimberly (Ryan) Claeys, Casey (Jake) Emerick, Paul Hay, Brandon Radloff, Albert Radloff, Doug Radloff, Chad Radloff, Vanessa Jones (Dan), Montana Jones, Victoria Oliver (Mason), Randall Oliver, Trisha Himmler (Matt), Alexis Ruppel (Marcus), Samantha McGurgan, Joseph McGurgan and step-grandchildren Kristin (Matt) Westergard and Heather (Josh) Pershing. He also has one great-grandchild, Albie Himmler Meller.
Roger is also survived by his siblings: Wesley (Shirley) Radloff, Duane (Susan) Radloff, and Dennis (Carol) Radloff and in-laws: George (Irene) Wood, Maxine Merk, Roderick Wood, Carla Nemitz, Elaine Witthuhn and long-time friend, Jack Sullivan. He was preceded in death by his parents: Art and Edna (Luepke) Radloff, sister, Carol (Richard) Kromm, in-laws: Walter and Viola Wood, Beverly Wood, Ervin Nemitz, Kenneth Merk, and great-grandchildren, William and Peter Emerick, along with many other loved ones.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 3:00-8:00pm at Kwiatkowski Funeral Home in Omro and at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5355 County Road K, Oshkosh, on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10:00am until the time of services. Funeral services will begin at 11:00am at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at the Omro Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carrie and the Ascension Hospice staff for their care and support.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from June 11 to June 12, 2019