Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
5:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
Roger W. Beck


Roger W. Beck Obituary
Roger W. Beck

Green Bay - Roger W. Beck, age 74, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 with his loving family at his side, after a brief illness. He was born January 23, 1945 in Waupun, WI, son of the late Robert and Linda (Schmidt) Beck and was a graduate of Oshkosh West High School, Class of 1963.

Roger worked at Central Paper, Menasha, now IPG, for his entire career, retiring in 2007, after 35 years with the company. He married Victoria Thompson, September 2, 1989 and the couple shared 29 loving years of marriage.

Roger was a talented snow skier, even traveling to Europe to hit the slopes. He also enjoyed tending to his aquariums and fish. Earlier in his life, he loved to golf and was an awarded basketball player in high school and Ripon College. He also enjoyed the outdoors, camping and boating. Roger was an avid sports fan and was always watching a sporting event on the T.V.

Roger is survived by his wife, Victoria; his 2 children, Erika (Ron Odekirk) King and Chris (Tracy Faust) Zittlow; 6 grandchildren: Jacob, Jordan, Jonah and Ayva and Jackie (Nic) and Taylor; great-grandson, Leeland; siblings, Ron (Rita) Beck and Sandy (Dale) Duemer; brothers and sisters-in-law: Char Beck, Thomas "Butch" Thompson, Cynthia DeWane and Timothy (Michael Mendelson) Thompson. He is further survived by 4 special friends: Diane Dais, Thomas Reczek, Terry (Bev) Murphy and Steve Hansen; his fur babies, Maggie and Sammi; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Ken Beck; his fathers and mother-in-law, Doris and Martin Kacmarynski and Charles Thompson and a brother-in-law, Theodore Thompson.

Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Funeral Home (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 4 to 5:30 PM. A celebration of Roger's life will follow at 5:30 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Roger's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff in the ICU unit at Bellin Hospital for their excellent compassion and care.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 3, 2019
