Roger William Thorp
Roger William Thorp, age 73, currently of Oshkosh, and formerly of the Spooner area, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh, WI.
Roger was born on January 7, 1947, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin to Arnold and Pauline (Crandell) Thorp. He graduated from D.C. Everest High School in Schofield, Wisconsin in 1965. He then served just shy of two years in the US Navy until he was honorably discharged in January of 1970. Upon his returning home, he then completed Draftsman's training and went to work for Drott Drafting in Schofield. He then moved to Hayward and worked for the State of Wisconsin Job Services until moving to Birchwood where he was a Counselor for the State of Wisconsin in the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation in Rice Lake, where he excelled and was respected by his peers. Due to health reasons, he has lived in Oshkosh for the last decade or so. In Roger's spare time, he enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, and especially duck hunting. He also was an avid reader, history buff, collected postage stamps, liked to camp, and to watch "B" rated films. He loved his family and also putzing in his workshop. He will be remembered as a quiet loving man with a dry sense of humor.
Roger is survived by his daughter Amy (Donald) Reynolds of Fort Atkinson, WI, stepsons Adam (Gail) Boettcher of Mosinee, WI, Eric (Shannon) Boettcher of Davis Jct, IL, grandchildren: Jennifer Doty, Joshua Reynolds, Cody Reynolds, Clara Reynolds of Fort Atkinson, WI, mother Pauline Thorp of Spooner, WI, sisters Pamela Thorp of Oshkosh, WI, Roxanne Hanrahan of Spooner, WI, uncle Theodore (Judy) Thorp of Stone Lake, WI, aunt Virginia Krenz of Minong, WI, and nephew Brendan Hanrahan of Spooner, WI and many other extended family and friends.
Roger is preceded in death by his father Arnold Thorp, grandparents Walter and Mary Crandell, Christ and Olga Thorp, and brother in law Michael Wertel.
A funeral service for Roger Thorp will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Spooner Funeral home with Pastor Brent Berkesch officiating. A visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Stone Lake, WI.
Roger's family is asking that you please wear your facial mask and practice social distancing for your protection and the safety of Rogers family while attending services.
