1/2
Roland LeBeck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oshkosh - Roland "Rolly" A. LeBeck, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, November 18,

2020 at Aurora Medical Center. He was born to the late John and Emma

(Lemberger) LeBeck on June 4, 1937 in Oshkosh, WI. After graduating from

Oshkosh High School, he served his country for seven years in the United States Marine Corps. He married Vicki Lee Ehrenberg and they were together until her passing on March 26, 1976. He worked as a machinist at Rockwell International for over 30 years. When he was not working, Rolly was very artistic. He was very creative and enjoyed painting, gardening, dancing and he always worked very hard to keep his house spotless. Rolly married Joanne (Norton) Schneider in 1992 and together they lived in Wisconsin before moving to Florida and then recently moved back to Oshkosh. He was very active with the American Legion and the VFW and we are sure he really misses his pool in Florida!

Rolly is survived by his wife, Joanne; children, Stacy Johnson, Jay (Stephanie) LeBeck, Laura (Ron) Reinders, Scott (Mary) Schneider; grandchildren, Matthew, Madison, Mackenna, Angela (Chad) McKinney, Cory, Jordan, Abby, Stacie(Dennis) Yurkus, Michael (Gabrielle) Schneider, Sarah (Adam) Schneider; great-grandchildren, Elliana, Dylan, Haley, Natalie, Jared, Savanna; previous mother-in-law Julie Ehrenberg; brother-in-law, Tom (Karen) Norton, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and first wife, Rolly was preceded in death by his

siblings, Robert Stadler, Clifford Stadler, Audrey Conger, Gladys Gelhar, John LeBeck Jr., Jerry LeBeck, and Lois Hyler.

Services for Rolly will be held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes Westside (100

Lake Pointe Dr. Oshkosh) on Friday, December 4, 2020. Visitation will be held from 2:30-5:30pm with the services to follow. Rolly's nephew, Deacon Pat Gelhar, will be officiating.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Oshkosh Northwestern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved