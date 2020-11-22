Oshkosh - Roland "Rolly" A. LeBeck, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, November 18,2020 at Aurora Medical Center. He was born to the late John and Emma(Lemberger) LeBeck on June 4, 1937 in Oshkosh, WI. After graduating fromOshkosh High School, he served his country for seven years in the United States Marine Corps. He married Vicki Lee Ehrenberg and they were together until her passing on March 26, 1976. He worked as a machinist at Rockwell International for over 30 years. When he was not working, Rolly was very artistic. He was very creative and enjoyed painting, gardening, dancing and he always worked very hard to keep his house spotless. Rolly married Joanne (Norton) Schneider in 1992 and together they lived in Wisconsin before moving to Florida and then recently moved back to Oshkosh. He was very active with the American Legion and the VFW and we are sure he really misses his pool in Florida!Rolly is survived by his wife, Joanne; children, Stacy Johnson, Jay (Stephanie) LeBeck, Laura (Ron) Reinders, Scott (Mary) Schneider; grandchildren, Matthew, Madison, Mackenna, Angela (Chad) McKinney, Cory, Jordan, Abby, Stacie(Dennis) Yurkus, Michael (Gabrielle) Schneider, Sarah (Adam) Schneider; great-grandchildren, Elliana, Dylan, Haley, Natalie, Jared, Savanna; previous mother-in-law Julie Ehrenberg; brother-in-law, Tom (Karen) Norton, and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents and first wife, Rolly was preceded in death by hissiblings, Robert Stadler, Clifford Stadler, Audrey Conger, Gladys Gelhar, John LeBeck Jr., Jerry LeBeck, and Lois Hyler.Services for Rolly will be held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes Westside (100Lake Pointe Dr. Oshkosh) on Friday, December 4, 2020. Visitation will be held from 2:30-5:30pm with the services to follow. Rolly's nephew, Deacon Pat Gelhar, will be officiating.