Roman "Omroman" Bauer
Roman "OMROMAN" Bauer

Oshkosh - The spirit of my brother, Roman Richard Bauer, 65, of Oshkosh was lifted to the Heavens with his family by his side. He will be spending Thanksgiving with our parents, Richard and Ruth (Nachtrab) Bauer, looking over us. He was baptized and confirmed Catholic at St. Mary's in Omro.

Romy graduated from Omro High School in 1973. He received the Wisconsin State FFA Degree, 4-H Key Award and was Vice-President of Junior Dairyman's Assoc. of Wisconsin in 1975. In 1976 Romy bought the family farm by Omro.

Romy tested milk for Winnebago County DHIA and was involved with numerous farm families. He enjoyed volunteering at the Winnebago County Fair, Kumbier's "Day on the Farm", and with Winnebago County Jr. Holstein Assoc. He also farmed with his brother, Dave and his family for many years.

Romy was employed at Bemis & Amcor for over 26 years. He felt he was part of the warehouse team.

On Dec. 30, 1993, Romy purchased a Farmette in the Town of Utica. He began raising Peacocks, but now has a windmill by his pond of fish, ducks and swans. Also, a "Stop and Go" light when you first drive in near an old telephone booth, and displays of old hay machinery. If you drive by, you can tell he enjoys life. The last 10 years he took pride in his miniature white, blue-eyed donkeys. He made mailboxes with each donkey's name on them, also with a 1-horsepower parking area! All Romy wishes is that if you drive by his place that you enjoy the sights and SMILE!

Romy had a cell phone with his family, his neighbors and friends all on speed dial. Thanks for always being available for him.

Romy is survived by his brother, Dave (Jane) Bauer of Omro; special niece, Jodi (Jim) Ihrig and their children Anthony and Daniel; special nephews: Jason (Tricia) Bauer and their children Jaci (Douglas) Denzer, Leah and Austin; and Josh (Ann) Bauer and their children Joshua, Hailee and Brady.

The family extends a special thank you to Aurora-Oshkosh ICU doctors, nurses and support staff that allowed us to spend time with Romy and support them for all they were doing for him. "God Bless You and Be Safe".

The immediate family will have a "Celebration of Life" for Romy at a later date.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
November 18, 2020
Romey's death makes me very sad for him. We talked often on our retitement plans. May he rest in peace.
Jim Hoyt
Coworker
