Oshkosh - Roman C. Zelhofer Jr., age 70, of Oshkosh passed away on February 7, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born on October 5, 1949 a son of Roman and Lorraine Wolf Zelhofer.
He is survived by his son Roman(Tammy) Zelhofer III, two grandchildren Cody Zelhofer and Madison Zelhofer, one brother Jim(Mary) Zelhofer, one sister Theresa(Joe) Plank, his nephew Eddie(Brooke) Zelhofer, two great nephews Revan and Ezra, along with aunts, and many cousins.
At Romey's request there will not be a funeral but a celebration of life at a later date.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Mercy Medical Center ICU team and especially the Palliative team. God bless you.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020