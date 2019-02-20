|
|
Berlin - Ronald Arthur Albert, age 82, of Berlin, died peacefully at home on Sunday, February 17, 2019.
He was born November 23, 1936, in Beaver Dam, the son of Howard and Selma Schwartzenhaus Albert. Ron was a 1955 graduate of Horicon High School and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964. After the service, he worked for the post office in CA before returning to WI. On August 22, 1998, he was united in marriage to Jacquelyn "Jackie" Possin at Immanuel Lutheran Church in North Burnett.
Ron worked in quality control for John Deere Company in Horicon for 22 years. He had a love for dogs, and one was always by his side. Ron enjoyed being in the outdoors hunting, fishing and handcrafting street rod cars. These cars were part of national car shows. He traveled all his life to several car shows. Being a big fan of Elvis, Ron enjoyed music and dancing. Ron retired to AZ and AR for a few years before returning to WI to marry Jackie. Ron was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin.
He is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn; sister, Barbara Rahn; and nephew, Greg Rahn. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne Albert; and brother-in-law, Dean Rahn.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church at 1:00 p.m., Rev. Paul Mundinger officiating. Military honors will be performed by Wells-Krause VFW Post #2925 at the church following the services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church or School. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 20, 2019