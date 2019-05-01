|
Ronald C. "Charlie" Potratz
Oshkosh - Ronald C. "Charlie" Potratz, age 80, of Van Dyne, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, April 28, 2019. He was born on October 26, 1938 a son of the late Ernst and Ella (Schumacher) Potratz. Charlie married the former Shirley Dianne Spiering on May 29, 1959. He greatly enjoyed farming and playing sheepshead with the guys several days a week, especially on Tuesdays at Eugene's. He also served on the St. John Lutheran Cemetery board for over 20 years and had been a member for many years of the Town of Nekimi Volunteer Fire Department.
Charlie is survived by and his memory will be cherished by his wife Shirley; two sons, Brian of Van Dyne and Brent (Linda) of Winneconne; a daughter, Debra (Rick) Hoppe of Tennessee; a brother, David (Lois) Potratz Oshkosh; a sister, Valeria (Chet) Nitz of Michigan; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. He is further survived by two sisters-in-law, Agnes Potratz and Darlene Wilber; a brother-in-law, Lee Schuhart; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by an infant son; a brother, Leo and a brother-in-law, Roland Belanger.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive in Oshkosh. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 am until the time of service. In lieu of floral expressions, a memorial fund will be established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 1, 2019