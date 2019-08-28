|
Ronald C. Schmitz
Sheboygan Falls - Ronald Claude Schmitz, 80, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Ronald was born on March 30, 1939, in Hilbert, WI to Roman and Rosalie (Steffes) Schmitz. He was a graduate of Oshkosh High School. Ron served in the US Air Force from 1958-1962.
On December 7, 1968 Ron married Rosanne Nelson in Oshkosh. Ron was employed at Badger Liquor for 32 years as a Liquor Salesman until his retirement in 2004.
He was a member of Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls. He was also a member of the EAA. Ron enjoyed flying planes, volunteering at local EAA events, and going to the casino. He loved playing cribbage; once he even achieved a perfect hand. He loved life and was quick to smile. Most important to Ron was spending time with family.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Rosanne; two daughters, Michelle Picard and Jennifer (Chris) Matson; son, Daniel (Heather) Schmitz; six grandchildren, Colin, Oliver, Ava, Amelia, Cleo and Josie; two step-grandchildren, Sebastian and Ella; sister, Connie (Steve) Zellner; and brother, Lyle (Patty) Schmitz.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Jean Beck, Joyce Schmitz and Karen Huhta; and brother, John Wruck.
A memorial service to celebrate Ron's life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 10:30 am at Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls with Rev. Joseph Dominic officiating. An inurnment will take place at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may greet the family at Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 10:30 am.
A memorial fund is being established in his name for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 28, 2019