|
|
Ronald Davey
Oshkosh - Ronald Scott Davey, age 73, died on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his home in Oshkosh. He was born on March 12, 1946 in Winneconne, WI. to Glenn and Marie Davey. Ron graduated from Winneconne High School and went on to serve his country in Vietnam as a Security Policeman with the United States Air Force. He served with honor and distinction, was a member of the United States Air Force SAC (Strategic Air Command) Elite Guard, and was chosen for a prestigious position on the Air Force SAC Drill Team. After serving in the military, Ron worked a variety of jobs, with the bulk of his career at Service Litho Print Company and Oshkosh Defense, LLC. Ron married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Karen Schuff, on July 21, 1979.
After retirement Ron enjoyed the simpler things in life. He enjoyed dropping a line in the water in hopes of catching a fish, listening to music (especially Andrea Bocelli and other classical musicians), playing his keyboard (he was a self-taught musician who could not read music, but could play any tune simply by hearing it), woodworking (he was a master at his craft), playing cards with family and friends, cheering on his Packers and Badgers, watching the planes come in and identifying the jets as they flew overhead during EAA, playing online golf each day with his son Pat (usually losing to him), board games and discussions with his sister Carol, razzing his best friend John, discussing the latest politics and conspiracy theories, endlessly worrying about everyone he loves, and mostly spending quality time with his friends and family as often as possible. Ron will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Ron is survived by his loving wife, Karen and children; Jim (Julie) Basler, Robert (Sherri) Basler, Pat (Danette) Davey, Stacy (Chuck) Clark, Maryellen Brokofsky, and Susie (Matt) Steinert, grandchildren; Stephanie (Simon) Poirier, Jon Borgen Jr., Cody Clark, Jordan Borchardt, Mason Clark, Brooke Basler, Brett Basler, Breanna Basler, Ryan (Jasmine) Achterberg, Aryah Baker, Harrison Steinert, Elizabeth (Tim) Smith, Samantha Leavins, Megan Davey, Sarah Stanton, Olivia Schnepel, Peyton Schnepel, great-grandchildren; Liam and Ellie, sister; Carol Mulvey, and special friends; John Achteberg, Judy Pechman (sister-in-law), and Gerry Avery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Marie Davey, his in-laws; Henry and Margaret Schuff, siblings; Myrna Malnory and Dick Davey, grandson; William Stanton.
All who knew and loved Ron are welcome to attend an open house on Friday, January 10th from 2PM-6PM at 3161 Elk Ridge Drive in Oshkosh (Hunter's Ridge Clubhouse). Prayer and a Eulogy will be delivered at 4PM. Join us for a celebration of life at The Bar of Oshkosh, immediately following the open house for a drink and a toast to honor the life that Ron lived. Packer or Badger attire strongly encouraged! In lieu of flowers, a fund has been established in Ron's name to help cover funeral and medical expenses.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020