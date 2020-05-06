|
|
Oshkosh - Ronald "Ron" Edwin Davis, age 49, of Oshkosh, passed away recently of natural causes. He was born in Denver, Colorado, on February 15, 1971, to Edwin Davis and Lucinda "Cindy" Davis Giddings.
After graduating from Winneconne High School in 1989, Ron went on to serve six years in the United States Navy as a submarine nuclear propulsion plant operator. After an honorable discharge from the Navy, he furthered his education at Fox Valley Technical College and UW-Stevens Point, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree. He received associate degrees in computer programming, supervisory management, business, economics, mathematics, and insurance. Until last year, Ron worked as a statistician for the United States Census Bureau in Washington D.C., where he was instrumental in developing one of the most successful data products used in economic research.
Ron enjoyed playing Dungeons and Dragons, video games, and chess. Additionally, he served as a volunteer with Partners in Education.
Ron is survived by his parents, Dr. Edwin (Gloria) Davis of Omro and Lucinda "Cindy" (Donald) Giddings of Omro; siblings, Yvonne (Nathan) Wilkinson of Winneconne, Bryce Davis of Omro, Benjamin (Jessie) Giddings of Omro, Kenneth (Melissa) Giddings of Winneconne, Karen (Cameron) Langdon of Silverton, OR, Robert (Stacy) Wagner of Aiken, SC, and Wende Wagner of New Orleans, LA. He is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ron was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd and Myrtle Davis and Vernon and Ila Mae Keys, and by his infant sister, Talitha Davis.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, PO BOX 78, Oshkosh, WI 54903 or online at www.konrad-behlman.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 6 to May 10, 2020