Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Kunde
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald E. Kunde


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald E. Kunde Obituary
Ronald E. Kunde

Oshkosh, WI - Ronald E. Kunde, age 83, of Oshkosh, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on August 28, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1936 in Oshkosh, a son of the late Edward C. and Anna M. (Penzenstadler) Kunde. Ron married the former Mabel Elaine Theabo on September 18, 1954 in Oshkosh. He had worked for and retired from Rockwell International after thirty years of service. He greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing and living at the cottage in Mt. Morris for 53years.

He is survived by and his memory will be cherished by his wife Mabel; two sons, Jeff (Patty) of Greenville, WI and Tom (Mary) of Oshkosh; a sister, Karen Hanneman of Oshkosh; two grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and friends and a special cousin, Don (Yvonne) Nass.

There will be no visitation, private family services will be held. The family wishes to thank the Doctors and Nurses and staff at Aurora Medical Center and also the Aurora Hospice Team for the excellent care that was extended to Ronald and his family.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now