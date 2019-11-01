|
Ronald Graeme Johnson
Oshkosh - Ronald Graeme Johnson was born on 1-20-1932. He passed away in peace on 10-26-19 at Bella Vista in Oshkosh, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Graeme Johnson and Eloise (Robechaud) Johnson; one son, Russell Graeme Johnson (2018); and beloved wives, Jane (Hayes) Johnson (1985), and Marie (Heinen) Johnson (2017).
Ronald is survived by his sisters, Lynette Swoboda (Al), Arlene De La Pasqua (Dante); brother, Thomas Johnson (Barbara); his children, Linda Johnson, Louise Weinberg (Larry), and Douglas Johnson (Michelle); grandchildren, Raizel Weinberg, Aaron Weinberg, and Seth Johnson.
He graduated from St. John's Cathedral High School in Milwaukee, WI and then attended Layton School of the Arts in Milwaukee, majoring in photography. Ronald was employed at Kearney and Trecker for quite a few years and then began working with Swanson Productions and then eventually was self-employed owning Ron Johnson Productions, all endeavors focused on film making, photography, and videography.
He traveled, enjoyed winemaking, golfing, fishing, hunting, reading, science, world history, and philosophical conversation.
His greatest loves next to his wives and family was Lake Poygan, WI where he started out with a small group of likeminded outdoorsmen and their families, taking turns to stay in a 40-foot trailer and enjoy the Lake Poygan life as much as possible. Ron then decided it was time to stake his own claim and as a family we built an A Frame cottage that his grandson Seth now enjoys as his home. Ron's parents also had a family log cabin next door and many, many, many are the times of memory making and merry making we all so enjoyed together.
That is the greatest living legacy he left behind, the opportunity to live on this land and all its blessings. As well as the gift of a photographer's eye to his grandson Seth.
A special love is sent out to dear Uncle John Llewellyn, his best friend, partner in crime, cigar smoking coconspirator, deck mate, Mr. Solve it, Create it, and Fixit, and jokester extraordinaire. How the laughs still resound, Thank you Uncle John.
When Ronald married his second wife Marie, they moved Bella Vista, AR and spent many happy years together until their health declined so family moved them back to Wisconsin, finding of all places, Bella Vista in Oshkosh. Magic!
That's how he will be remembered, Bella Vista, the beautiful view on Lake Poygan, the beautiful view he had of his life as he accomplished all he set out to do.
We are extremely grateful to ALL the staff at Bella Vista these last 5 years as these years were very challenging. So deeply grateful for your assistance, love and support. And deeply grateful as well for Ascension Home Health and Hospice who so wisely, compassionately, and wholeheartedly cared for him. Thank you, Sister Pam, for your care, prayer, and support for Ron and Saint Judy for your abiding love and friendship to both Marie and Ronald. Truly you are both treasures.
So now you have the most beautiful heavenly view, Dad, rest in peace.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Tom Long and Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Entombment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Milwaukee.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019