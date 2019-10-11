|
Ronald H. Rozek
Winneconne - Ronald Henry Rozek, Winneconne, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was born August 4, 1954, in Oshkosh, the son of Henry and Helen (Formiller) Rozek.
Ron was an "incurable" entrepreneur. Family lovingly referred to him as a practical prankster and a proud Winneconne graduate. In the past he was owner of Bob's Park & Save in Winneconne. He was a top salesman at Lakeside Marina in Oshkosh and various marinas in LaCrosse and San Francisco. In Albany, Kentucky he started a business, which made hulls for yachts. As a consultant he worked for Structural Group in New Jersey. He owned Performance Solutions, which lead to a partnership with Samson Switchblade who are builders of PAVs (Personal Air Vehicles). Besides working, Ron truly enjoyed riding his Harleys and talking about politics.
Ron will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by two sisters, Kathy (Larry) Seidl, Neenah; and Debbie (Frank) Robinson, Mansfield, Ohio; and a brother, Roger (Sherry) Rozek, Winneconne. There are also many nieces and nephews who include Bryan (Julia) Thorson, Shawn (Stacy) Opperman, Nate (Carrie) Rozek, Allison (Joe) Postell, and Stephanie Smith. Special close friends include Gail Gardner, Kevin Abraham, Sam Bousfield, John Rogers, Berry Wentzel, and Mike Wicinsky.
Relatives preceding Ron in death include his parents, and two nephews, Jeffery Thorson and baby Bert Opperman.
Ron had a mind that never stopped and a heart that always cared.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Fr. Tom Long & Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Burial will follow in the Winneconne Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Midwest, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019