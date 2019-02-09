Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
View Map
Ronald Harvey Voeltner


1940 - 2019
Ronald Harvey Voeltner Obituary
Ronald Harvey Voeltner

Berlin - Ronald Harvey Voeltner, age 78, of Oshkosh, formerly of Berlin, died Friday, February 8, 2019, at Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh. He was born in Berlin on July 30, 1940, to the late Harvey and Esther (Dehn) Voeltner.

Ron was a 1958 graduate of Berlin High School and graduated from the Institute of Business School, Oshkosh. On September 2, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn (Zander). For many years Ron owned and operated Voeltner Construction in Berlin until his retirement. He loved gardening and spending time with family and friends at his beloved pond. Nothing was more important to him than seeing his kids and grandkids fishing, swimming, laughing, and riding the tractors at the pond. Memories and love are what Ron created for everyone who visited and spent time there.

Ron's greatest joy in life was his family and they include: his wife of 57 years, Marilyn Voeltner; two daughters, Kelly (Greg) Grey, of Winneconne; Julie (Walt) Williams, of Oshkosh; grandchildren, Charlie and Robert Grey, Jacob (Aleisha) Rittich, and their family, Skye, Joe, and Jordan; Taylor Rittich (Tony), and Tayelynn; Walter, Julia, and Emma Williams; and other relatives and friends.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, February 11, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow.

Ron's family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Evergreen Creekview Rehab Center; the entire staff was loving and truly cared about our husband, dad, and the entire family. We are forever grateful for each and every one of them.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfuneralhomeinc.com.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
