Ronald J. Cider
Oshkosh - Ronald J. Cider, 68, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, died November 22, 2019, after being well taken care of by the staff at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI.
He was born August 20, 1951, the son of the late Alexander and Ann Cider. He was the youngest of 4 siblings. Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria.
He served in the U.S. Airforce as a missile technician in the 1970s. After his discharge, he was employed by Oshkosh Truck as a machinist for 28 years, retiring in 2014.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Leslie Cider of Oshkosh, WI.; daughter and son-in-law, Miranda and Dan Andersen of Greenville, WI.; son, Charles Cider of Oshkosh, WI.; grandchildren, Ava, William, and Kayla Andersen of Greenville, WI.; siblings, Al Cider, Marie Rogers, and Mary Ellen Cider.
Ron was a very loving and giving man. He remained optimistic and positive throughout life, even after losing his wife of 42 years and his diagnosis of ALS. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, WI in memory of Ron Cider.
A private service at Sacred Heart Cemetery will be held with immediate family. A celebration of life will be held at Spectators Sports Bar & Grill in Greenville on Monday, December 2nd from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. All are welcome.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019