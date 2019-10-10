|
|
Ronald J. Graff
Oshkosh - Ronald J. Graff, age 64 of Oshkosh, passed away unexpectedly on October 8, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh, WI. Ronald was born March 6, 1955 in Oshkosh, the son of Robert J. and Leatrice A. (Baharke) Graff.
He was united in marriage to Debbie K. Winter on July 2, 1977 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Ron and Deb resided in Oshkosh. He enjoyed gardening, canning & pickling,cooking, solving crosswords, playing bingo, taking casino trips, soup suppers followed by playing Canasta with the Repps, traveling, and answering before contestants while watching Jeopardy. He looked forward to receiving Jeopardy calendars at Christmas time from his daughters. He was an avid reader and enjoyed reading books that his girls were interested in as a way to keep up with them. His unconditional love and listening ear for his family and friends will be missed deeply.
He graduated from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History in 1977. Ron worked at BemisTape, a division of Bemis Company Inc. and later for Bemis Corporate as a Purchasing Specialist, before retiring in early 2019. He was a lifelong member of First English Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed. He continued his life long walk in faith as part of the Christian Fellowship Society, Handbell Choir, and Senior Choir for many years. Ron also enjoyed singing with the Oshkosh Choraliers and later enjoyed attending their concerts.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie of Oshkosh. Daughters, Alexis Graff (Matt Stogbauer), Catherine Graff (Troy Stadler), Olivia Graff, and granddaughter Grace Graff-Stadler of Oshkosh. He is further survived by a brother Brian (Tammy) Graff of Omro, sister Bonnie Graff of Oshkosh, father-in-law Donald "Mike" Winter of Oshkosh, brother-in-law Michael (Kim) Winter of Oshkosh, sister-in-law Karen (Keith) Pierce of Muskego, many nieces and nephews, and special friends Todd & Brenda Repp and Melodie Hoenecke. Ron was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Leatrice,brother Robert Lee, mother-in-law Suzanne Winter, brother-in-law Marc Winter, and special aunts Adelaide Helm and Karla Frank.
His celebration of life will be held at First English Lutheran Church, 1013 Minnesota Street, Oshkosh, WI at 6:00 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019. Pastor Tim Greenwald will officiate. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 pm until the hour of the service. A private burial will be held at a later date.
A Memorial Fund has been established.
The family extends a very special thank you to Aurora Health Care and Medical Center, Dr. Miranpuri, "the girls and nurses" at Wound Care and IV Therapy, Dr. Kaleka and Kelsey Metzig, DNP., Dr. Lake, Dr. Temple, and Kay Zier, NP.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019