Ronald KotschiOshkosh - Ronald M. Kotschi, 76, of Oshkosh, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his home with his family at his side. He was born in Oshkosh on September 29, 1943, the youngest son of the late Adolph and Hedwig Kotschi. He married Kathleen Dobbins in Oshkosh on May 23, 1999. Ron previously married Mary Lu Mertz on December 31, 1963. Mary Lu preceded him in death on September 27, 1996.After completing his undergraduate degree in engineering, Ron worked for General Motors, Saginaw, Michigan in software design technology. After several years, he returned to Wisconsin to continue his education and in 1976, he received a doctorate in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He also started his own business, Kotschi Software & Services. He consulted and wrote software for foundries, local industries, and steel manufacturers.Throughout his career, he authored 53 publications including "Transactions of the American Foundryman's Society" and "American Metals Society Handbook on Casting Designs". He served on the Board of Directors of the American Foundry Society and won three "Best Paper" awards for articles he penned. Being hired as a consultant by the South Korean government for the Korean Industrial, Co., he was awarded a lectureship in lncheon, Korea as an expert in the field of Casting Design. He traveled extended through Australia, Japan, Korea and every state in the union, except for Vermont (which he lamented about often).Ron established a new theory in grain refinement and aluminum alloy for Alcoa. He wrote industrial computer applications using barcodes in many industries and foundries, developed quality control inspection systems, and developed Spectrometer software. While working for Industrial Gypsum Co. Inc, Milwaukee, he and his coworker were awarded a patent on Veinseal, a core additive used by foundries. Ron was listed in the Industrial Version of "Who's Who".Retirement didn't slow him down. Ron was a docent for the EAA museum, amember of the AMA Model Aircraft Association and the RC Flyers Club. He enjoyed learning in all situations but was happiest when he was fly fishing in a trout stream in the mountains throughout the US and Canada.Ron was a fun-loving, kind and caring man. He took extreme pride in his grandsons. He taught them how to fish, build and fly remote control airplanes, explore and travel the world and to just be thankful. They will miss "Papa Ron" terribly but his legacy will live on through them.Ron wilt be sorely missed by his wife Kathleen; stepson Keith Dobbins; step- daughter Beth (Steve) Oswald; grandchildren Alex (Erin) Dobbins, Jonah and Micah Hinds, special nephew, David Kotschi, and many nieces and nephews. All loved him dearly and will never forget his wit and undying love and caring for them. Ron was also preceded in death by brothers Adolph, Richard and Robert.A private family memorial service was held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with Pastor Joshua Jensen officiating. A Celebration of Ron's life will also be held at a later date. Memorials can be made in Ron's honor to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society. He dearly loved his cats and was given much love and comfort from them.The family would like to extend their most sincere thanks to the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care of Oshkosh.