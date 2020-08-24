Oshkosh - Ronald L. Rothe, age 76, of Oshkosh, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 28, 1943 in Oshkosh, a son of Merle and Ione (Andersen) Rothe. On June 29, 1963 he married Sandra Krueger in Oshkosh.He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and had worked at Kingsbury Inc for 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, watching NASCAR, and the birds, squirrels, and rabbits in his yard. His great joy came while attending his daughters and grandchildren's various events that they participated in throughout their lives. He particularly enjoyed the many local, state, and national dance competitions of his granddaughter Ainsley, and Caleb's many hockey games all over the Midwest. He gained friends with several people through his attendance of a COPD support group.He is survived by his wife Sandy; his daughters, Nicole (Austin) Moore, Shelly Rothe; two grandchildren, Ainsley Moore and Caleb Moore; his brothers, Arlin (Paula), Larry (Carol), Fred (Deanna), Darrel (Jean), Neil (Sue), and Leonard (Sue); his sisters, Carla Jefferis, Doris (Donald) Fellwock, Karen (Loren) Rangeloff; one brother-in-law, David Halsey; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Bernice and Eldor "Al" Krueger; one brother, Richard Rothe; his sister, Marlene Halsey; two brothers-in-law, Bill Jones and Charles Jefferis; and one sister-in-law, Barbara Panske.Funeral services for Ronald will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (370 Bowen St.) with Rev. Ricky Schroeder officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Due to the state mandate, masks will be required.A memorial is Ronald's name will be established.The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen for the care of Ronald during his stay there over the years, as well as Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home for their amazing support and kindness during this difficult time.