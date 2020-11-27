Ronald M. Biersack



Redgranite - Ronald Michael Biersack, age 72 of Redgranite, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home. Ronald was born July 20, 1948 in Milwaukee, a son of Stanley J. and Deloris (Lloye) Biersack. He came to Redgranite 23 years ago. He had been employed as an assembler at Magnum Products in Berlin. He retired 10 years ago. Ron was also an ordained Minister in the Universal Church.



In his earlier years he enjoyed riding his motorcycle.



Ron is survived by a son, Michael R. Biersack of Waukesha, a daughter, Viki Thompson of Redgranite, grandchildren, Joshua and Dustin Biersack, Ilea, Lillis, and Zander Thompson; and his great-grandchildren. He is also survived by other relatives, and good friends.



There will be a Celebration of Ronald's life Saturday, November 28th. beginning at 2:00 P.M. at Good Times located at 503 South Main Street in Lohrville (Redgranite).



If relatives and friends desire, Memorials in Ron's memory will be appreciated in place of flowers.



The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite is assisting the Biersack Family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313









