Ronald Miller
Oshkosh - Ronald B Miller September 2, 1932 - January 23, 2020 Ronald Miller, age 87, of Oshkosh died peacefully at home after a lengthy illness on January 23, 2020. Ron was born on September 2, 1932 and lived in rural Oshkosh all of his life. He is survived by the love of his life, Shirley Jones. They were married in 1952, were together for 67 years and had six children. Chuck (Cheri) Miller of Fort Atkinson, WI; Doug (Linda) Miller of Oshkosh, Julie (Mike) Lang of Oshkosh, Greg Miller (deceased), Lori (Brian) Baker, Pickett, WI, Barry (Joe) Miller, Chicago, IL. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren Jennifer (Dana) Anton, Nicole (Tony) Capriccio, Zachary Miller, Lindsey (Matt) Mugerauer, Carly (Jim) Miller, Megan (Justin) Schlueter, Mason (Kelsey) Miller, Ryan (Julie) Lang, Darrick (Cara) Lang, Nathan (Nichole) Rubel, Kirstin Miller, Marissa Miller, Brandon (Ashley) Baker, Brock (Katie) Baker, Haley (Ryan) Reitz, Taylor (Kacy) Miller, and Kiley (Emmanuel) Oesterreich. He is also survived by 31 great-grandchildren and another due in May. Ronnie was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Miller, his parents Arthur and Nola Miller, in-laws Dale and Willabell Jones, sisters Myrtle Wilke and Rhea Freiberg, brothers Leroy, William, and Edgar Miller and a great-grandson Ryder Lang. He was a life-long farmer having owned and operated Mil-Creek Farms. After selling the dairy herd he owned and operated a no-till drill and had sowed over 37,000 acres in 14 years. He loved refurbishing antique tractors, tractor pulling, playing cards, telling jokes and polka dancing. His children remember that he always found a way to make stone picking fun. Another highlight in his life was the annual EAA fly-in in Oshkosh where he and Shirley hosted many guests and made numerous life-long friends. The family would like to acknowledge how blessed Ronnie felt for the many friends, neighbors and grandchildren that visited him to play a game of cribbage, have a chat, or share a story. Among his many accomplishments he was a member of the Farm Credit Board of Directors, Town of Nekimi Chairmen, he served on the Nekimi Voluntary Fire Department where he was a former chief, and he was an agent and board member for the Homestead Mutual Insurance Agency. A funeral is scheduled for Friday, January 31, 2020 at Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 South Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh, WI. Joanne Schoblaski will officiate the ceremony. Visitation: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Funeral service: 4:00 PM. All are welcome to attend. A celebration of Ronnie's life will be at Brighton Acres, 4057 W Fisk Ave., Oshkosh, immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for Ron at Bethesda Presbyterian Church and also Bethesda Cemetery Association, PO Box 303, Pickett, WI 54964 where he was a dedicated member and where he will be interned. Condolences can be sent to www.fissbillspoklasnyfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Aurora At-Home Hospice for their dedication while he was in their care.
