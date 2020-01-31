|
Oshkosh - Ronald P. McGonigle, lovingly known as Lucky, passed away on January 28, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on January 15, 1934, to Harold and Juanita (Yarbrough) McGonigle.
Growing up, Lucky enjoyed spending time in Red River, New Mexico, riding horses with his step father, John Weston. His earliest ambition at the age of five was to hunt bears in Burbank, California.
Lucky enlisted in the US Air Force in 1953. He married Nedra Anderson, the love of his life, on November 22, 1954, in Madison, WI. After 20 years and two months of service, Ronald retired from the Air Force in 1973. He went on to work at Clarity Care, which he considered to be the best job he ever had. Other proud accomplishments included completing his degree in Library Science at UW-Oshkosh, and teaching computer classes at the Oshkosh Senior Center.
Lucky was fond of dragons, elephants, frogs, carnations, dessert (ice cream in particular), Haiku, adventure books, philosophy, learning something new, clouds, and all bright colors (equally). He enjoyed Hank Williams, old western music, Doris Day and the "old classics". Some of his favorite songs included Eddy Arnold's "I Really Don't Want to Know", "Look at Us" by Vince Gill, "Peg 'O My Heart" by The Harmonicats, and anything sung to him by his loving wife. His greatest joy was spending time with his family ... a family that grew with everyone he met along the trail.
Lucky was our cowboy philosopher and like all good cowboys true of heart, he rode comfortably with the golden rule: treat all you encounter as you would have them treat you. He cherished the silly joke, and although his delivery was a bit uneven, his intent was to fill anyone who would lend an ear with love and joy.
Lucky is survived by his wife, Nedra McGonigle, sons Ronald (Florence) and Rick (Diane) McGonigle; daughter Cheryl (Paul) Malmquist; five grandchildren, Andrea, Jason, Connie, Daniel and Jory; and six great-grandchildren, Jessamyn, Alexander, Jacob, Elliot, Claire and, Wyatt all of whom consider themselves the "lucky" ones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Randy, and daughter, Cynthia.
A service followed by Full Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. at 1 PM. Visitation will be from 11 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Lake View Memorial Park.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020