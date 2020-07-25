Ronald R. KrausRonald Robert Kraus passed away on July 23, 2020, with his loving wife Bonnie of 61 years by his side. He was born January 12, 1937 the oldest son of Alden and Dorothy Kraus, with his twin sister Beverly who died at birth, and his brother Lynn Kraus who lives in Oshkosh. Ron's life started with his first two years in multiple surgeries at Chicago Children's Hospital. He lived all his life on a portion of the family homestead in the town of Algoma.He enjoyed multiple hobbies belonging to the first R.C. Club in Oshkosh and archery with his Omro buddies. He completely restored a 1950 Mercury, which he sold to purchase a collection of antique toys. Ron had two beloved collies: both named Lady.Ron married Bonnie Pettit on January 3, 1959, and together they had two daughters, Cynthia and Debra. He leaves behind six grandchildren Jennifer, Ronald, William, Morgan, Hannah and Hope, and six great grandchildren, two nieces, and four nephews that he loved spending time with.A service for Ron will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Noon at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home - Westside (100 Lake Pointe Drive). Visitation will take place from 10 AM, until service at noon. Masks will be required. Burial will follow at 2pm, Lake View Memorial Park.