Ronald Richard KuhnOshkosh, WI - Ronald Richard Kuhn, age 84, of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully with his family at his side at his home on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh on December 18, 1935 a son of Andrew and Ella Nora (Morasch) Kuhn. He attended Oshkosh State College for two years. Ron proudly served his country in the US Air Force and married the former Karen D. Hoppe on July 14, 1962. Ron was a tester at US Motors, an electrician at Bell Machine/Medalist and retired in 2000 from Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac. He was an active member of Martin Luther Ev. Lutheran Church, holding various positions in the church and was also a long time member of the South Side Ice Yacht Club. He greatly enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers along with boating and his annual bike trip with friend Rich Lamb. Ron participated in an Old Glory Honor Flight in September of 2016 and was proud to become a ham radio operator in 1955.He is survived by and his memory will be cherished by his wife Karen of 58 years; daughters, Cindy (Ken) Schroeder of Meza, AZ / Almond, WI, Elaine (Russell) Wojciechowski of Rosholt,WI; granddaughters, Amanda Wojciechowski and Kathryn (fiance Carl Brandli) Wojciechowski. He is further survived by a sister-in-law, Marlene Kuhn; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and brother-in-law, Germaine and Herb Mech; a brother, Robert Kuhn and his identical twin brother, Gerald Kuhn; brother and sister-in-laws, Leland and Shirley Hoppe.Funeral services for Ron will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive with the Rev, Jeffrey Berg officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 am until the time of service. Burial will follow with full military honors in Lake View Memorial Park Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Ascension at Home Hospice Care, especially Lisa and Chris for the care that was extended to Ron and his family.