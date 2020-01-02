|
Ronald Soda
Neenah - Ronald W. Soda, age 73, passed away December 29, 2019 after his battle with cancer.
He is survived by his daughter Heather (Casey) Miller, North Fond du Lac; his granddaughters: Ava Miller and Eliza Ottery; and by his sister, Charlene (Elwood) Wastrack, San Antonio, FL; and by his brother Leland (Susan) Soda, Ripon. He is further survived by his cousin Margie (Leroy) Stibb, Princeton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Margaret Soda, and infant brother, James, and by his Aunt Marie Soda, as well as many other family members.
Ron was an avid Vikings fan and player of cribbage. Asked why he was a Vikings fan, he'd say he liked to see the Packer fans' reactions. He loved making people laugh and tried to cheer them up when seeing they were having a rough day.
Per Ron's request, no formal funeral service will take place. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Cedar Bar and Grill, 1330 S. Commercial St., Neenah from 11:00am to 3:00pm.
His family would like to thank Dr. Schmidt and the nurses and staff at ThedaCare at Home Hospice of Neenah, Mark and Gretchen Diegel of Neenah; and all of his special friends from Cedar Bar and Grill.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help cover the cost of Ron's cremation.
