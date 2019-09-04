Services
Ronald W. Koechell


1936 - 2019
Ronald W. Koechell Obituary
Ronald W. Koechell

Oshkosh - Ronald Wayne Koechell, age 82, of Oshkosh, was born Sept. 30, 1936 in Wautoma, WI, the son of Alvin and Grace Koechell.

He died of Pulmonary Fibrosis on Sept. 1, 2019. He married Christine Hornung on April 15th forty seven years ago. Ron graduated from Wautoma High School in 1954.

He is survived by his wife; his sister, Nancy Kroll, Oshkosh; three brothers, Merrin (Sue) Koechell, Oshkosh, Dale (Jane) Koechell, Wautoma, Dean Koechell, Oshkosh; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary and Paul Fitzgerald, Dubuque, Iowa. He is further survived by loving nieces and nephews.

Ron worked 13 years at Rockwell. He operated a landscaping business, and ended his working days at Cook and Brown, driving cement truck. He had a lifelong love of trucks and tractors.

Ron was a member of the Army National Guard, 32nd Infantry Division, Berlin, WI. This Division was called up for active duty at Fort Lewis, Washington during the Berlin Wall Crisis.

Ron gave his heart to Jesus at a young age. He tried to live his life for Jesus, his family and friends.

At his request, there will be no funeral services. He will be laid to rest at Wautoma Union Cemetery.

Ron's family thanks the Ascension Hospice providers, Ashlee and Joy never failed to lift his spirit. Lori helped him and Chris navigate his final days.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 4, 2019
