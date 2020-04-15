|
Rosalind Buck
Oshkosh - Rosalind E. "Pat" Buck passed away peacefully Friday April 10, 2020 at Lake Pointe Villa, Oshkosh, WI with family present. She was born December 7, 1933 to Ruby Borst and Jack Bedore.
She married Gerald Buck on February 7, 1952 in Oshkosh, WI and became a military wife. She later went on to have three children, Sandra, Nina and Tracy. She helped provide for the family as a short order cook and as a cashier at Walmart. She enjoyed camping and fishing with family and friends, and bowling with her teammates.
She is survived by two sisters, Norleen Payne of Oshkosh and Nona Erickson of Omro; daughters, Sandra Van Fossen of Columbia, KY, Nina (Leroy) Bascue of McPherson, KS; son, Tracy Buck of Oshkosh, WI; grandchildren Wendy Krauth of KY, Jermey Savicki of CA, Lori (Glenn) Beadle of CA, Eric Savicki of CA, Clayton (Bobbie) Bascue of KS, Clinton Bascue of KS, Angie (Broque) Stucky of KS; nine great grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby (Edward) Stowe of Oshkosh; father, Jack Bedore of Milwaukee; brother, Jerome (Jerry) Sandbeck; sister, Geraldine (Dee) Hammer of TX; grandson, Dylon Glaser of KY; son-in-law, Christopher Van Fossen of KY; great-great-granddaughter Aurora Chapman of KY.
No services will be held at this time, a gathering will be announced on a later date.
Memorials may be made to: Hometown Hospice and Homecare, Inc.
Special thanks to: Lake Pointe Villa and Hometown Hospice and Homecare Inc. for the outstanding care and attention they provided for our mother.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020