Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Rose Angle


1937 - 2019
Rose Angle Obituary
Rose Angle

Oshkosh - Rose Angle, 82, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Park View Health Center.

She was born on February 18, 1937 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Ralph and Cecilia (nee Strelke) Rushesky.

Rose is survived by her five loving and magnificent children, James (Diane) Angle III of Oshkosh, Rita (Darrel) Voight of Ripon, Gina (John) Eiden of Oshkosh, Lana Angle of Ripon, and Shawn (Becky) Angle of Oshkosh; six wonderful and loving grandchildren, James (Theresa) Angle IV of Oconomowoc, Theresa (Steve) Mueller of Lisbon, Jonathan (Annie) Eiden of Appleton, Maria (Adam) Hanneman of Kasson, MN, Alex Angle of Oshkosh, and Olivia Angle of Oshkosh; six precious great-grandchildren, James Angle V, Noah Angle, Jack Eiden, Clara Rose Eiden, Sterling Hanneman, and Everett Hanneman.

Rose will be buried with her husband Theodore R. Torian at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. Funeral services will be held at the cemetery.

A private celebration of life will be held with the family.

In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established.

Condolences may be sent to:

Rose Angle Family

W13010 Lakeshore Road

Ripon, WI 54971

Rose is so grateful to Park View Health Center, Prairieside One, for all the love, concern, and excellent care give to her by all the RN's CNA's therapists, and housekeepers. They were all Rose's Park View Family and she loved them all.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 15, 2019
